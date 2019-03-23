Ally Brooke is ready for the world to hear her new music -- but her fans will have to wait a couple more months.

The "Low Key" singer dished on her plans to release new music when chatting with ET's kid correspondent, Devin Trey Campbell, at 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

"I hope maybe around the fall," she revealed about when her debut album would drop. "I have some songs that I'm so excited about. They're very fun, empowering and I'm looking for a really good ballad too. Right now, the focus is 'Low Key,' but hopefully this fall."

Brooke, who looked stunning in a silk aqua mini dress and silver platform heels, also expressed how happy she was that her fans are loving her solo work.

"It's been so incredible. It's blown my mind, to be quite honest," the 25-year-old pop star said of the fan reaction to her latest single. "People have really liked my song, 'Low Key,' and I think they were really surprised [with] my music and my video. I think a lot of people were just really impressed and happy and that's all I want."

"I want people to dance to my song. I want people to feel good about themselves, feel confident," she continued. "So, it's pretty amazing that people are receiving it. So, thank you guys so much!"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brooke is set to take the stage during the show to perform her hit "Low Key." She teased her performance on Instagram, looking ready to dance in stylish black boxer shorts, a gold glitter top and mesh jacket. Brooke is also set to present during the telecast.

For more on Brooke -- including her episode of ET's "My Life as a Latina" -- see below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ally Brooke Wants to Act and Star Alongside Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Ally Brooke Ready for 'True Beginning' With Debut Solo Single 'Low Key' (Exclusive)

Ally Brooke Opens Up About the 'Emotional' Process of Writing Her Memoir (Exclusive)

Related Gallery