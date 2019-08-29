Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are bringing their talents to Why Women Kill!

In the opening scene of this week's episode of CBS All Access' original series, the Dancing With the Stars pros wow as they perform a red-hot tango number.

The tension builds as Chmerkovskiy enters in a gray, black and red look, which he completes with a fedora, while his real-life wife walks in wearing an all-red outfit, complete with a flower in her hair.

As the pair meet in the middle they begin narrating their seductive dance."It begins quite slowly," Chemerkovskiy says.

"With a look," Murgatroyd agrees.

"Or a gesture," Chmerkovskiy counters, before the couple takes turns describing the dance one of anticipation, seduction, desire and love.

The most recent episode of the series also sees the love triangle between married couple Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott), and Taylor's lover, Jade (Alexandra Daddario), heating up even more.

Earlier this month, Howell-Baptiste and Scott spoke candidly about portraying a couple in an open marriage.

"It's very interesting to play this character," Howell-Baptiste said during CBS All Access' Television Critics Association. "What is wonderful about Taylor and Eli's relationship is that sometimes when you're in a traditional marriage, there's always the allure of the grass is always greener and 'What's outside?'"

"... What is wonderful about this relationship is exploring if you do open your relationship up to another person, what kind of issues does that create? Does that help a marriage?" she continued. "Fundamentally, marriage is hard and however you go about it, this is us saying there's more than one way to do something -- but each way you do it takes a lot of work."

"There was such delicious stuff to play with, not only with the throuple, but how far [showrunner Marc Cherry] wanted us to dig down on each of the characters through their backstory -- what's going to be coming, reaching back into their past that rears its ugly head because of this inciting incident that we see in the pilot," Scott added.

New episodes of Why Women Kill are available to stream Thursdays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on CBS All Access.

