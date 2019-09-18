A case of mistaken identity led to a very painful experience for Kris Jenner.

The 63-year-old momager was seemingly injured during an altercation with her daughter Kim Kardashian West’s security team. In a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her pal, Jonathan Cheban, are driving around when she receives a frantic phone call from her younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Your whole security just f**king tackled Mom,” Khloe shouts. “We just called 9-1-1. This is so crazy.”

In the background of the call, Kris can be heard calling out to Khloe.

“I’m rushing home right now but what happened?” a frantic Kim asks.

“We were in the backyard and Mom came down when she shouldn’t have,” Khloe explains. “I told her to go around and they just tackled her.”

Khloe then quickly hangs up the phone to help her mom and Kim goes to look at the footage from her security camera.

It’s unknown if Kris suffered serious injuries from the incident. But in another promo clip for the season, Kris is shown on a stretcher with a brace on her neck, exclaiming, “Oh, my neck!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

In addition to this drama, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble gets into a tense fight with Scott Disick on this coming episode. Watch the clip below for more:

