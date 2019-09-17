Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Considered Leaving ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up With (Some of) the Kardashians?

Kourtney Kardashian is arguably the least brand-obsessed sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and now the 40-year-old mom of three admits that she’s considered leaving the family’s hit reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When Kourtney appeared on Monday’s The Real, she was asked if the rumors were true that she might be leaving the E! series.

“So, every day is different,” Kourtney replied.

“Oh, so you actually considered it?” co-host Jeannie Mai asked her.

“Yeah! But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” Kourtney answered. “But I definitely have my moments where, ‘cause I mean, life is short.”

Co-host Adrienne Bailon, who is Rob Kardashian’s ex and has been featured on KUWTK, urged her not to leave the family’s show because “you always tell it like it is.”

Kourtney was also asked about her youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status and if it puts pressure on the rest of the family.

“I mean, probably subconsciously it makes us feels like, you know, when’s it enough? I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’” Kourtney noted. “Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after school activities.”

So would Kourtney want her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, to continue in her reality TV footsteps?

“If they want to do it. I think it’s whatever their dreams are,” Kourtney said. “I definitely would never push them to do it and it’s not something that I’m hoping that they’re going to do.”

On this season of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim have been at-odds over clothing choices, getting into enraged shouting matches with one another. And they aren’t the only ones fighting. Watch the clip below to see Scott Disick flip out at Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after Corey talks about “whipping” Penelope:

