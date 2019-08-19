Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Accusation That She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out after a social media user declared people think she doesn’t work.

The reality star, who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, shared a slideshow of photos with her kids on a golf course in Idaho on Sunday.

The post attracted some haters, with one Instagram user writing, “Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl 💁🏽‍♀️,” in a comment which received nearly 4,000 likes.



“We all have our priorities,” Kardashian, 40, said in response to the comment. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

“Who says I am not a working mom?” she wrote in a separate comment. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

Kardashian was backed by some of her fans who thanked her for being a great parenting role model.

“Kourtney, thank you for showing ppl how to be a DEDICATED MOM....You are Naturally BEAUTIFUL,” commented one follower.

The post comes days after Kardashian admitted she was a late bloomer when it came to her career.

"We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?'" she told Glamour about creating Poosh after working with her sisters for so long. "Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me -- and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me -- then it became fulfilling."

See more on Kardashian and her family below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Felt Pressure to Find Her 'Thing'

Kourtney Kardashian Designed the Chicest Hair Turban That Cuts Down Drying Time

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Candid With Scott Disick: 'You Didn't Really Appreciate What You Had'

Related Gallery