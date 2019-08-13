Kourtney Kardashian might be the oldest of her sisters, but she was a late bloomer when it came to finding a career that was right for her.

Now the founder of the lifestyle brand Poosh, the 40-year-old reality star talks to Glamour magazine about why it took her a little longer than her sisters to find something she enjoys doing besides raising her three children, 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign.

"We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?'" she recalls asking herself before creating Poosh. "Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me -- and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me -- then it became fulfilling."

Kourtney remembers some advice momager Kris Jenner gave her about doing what you love. "My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn't feel like work," she says, before adding of her lifestyle brand, "I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I've done."

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is proud of the company she's creating, she's also listening to the criticism she's received, including when the website recommended a $1,390 Bottega Veneta leather trash can in a story titled "Chic Bathroom Updates."

"I agree about the trash can," Kardashian admits. "But to us, it's about giving different options for different people."

She continues in defense of Poosh, "I'm into highs and lows. So we're putting that out there and seeing what people grasp."

As for why she decided to start her company, Kardashian explains, "I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation -- where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about. ...I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has become very vocal -- even making a trip to Washington D.C. -- about getting a bill passed to put stronger regulations in place for cosmetics.

"I don’t know if cosmetics regulation has been swept under the rug because the word ‘cosmetics’ makes you think of girls putting on makeup -- but it’s so much more than that," she tells the magazine. "It's all personal care products, from things you use on newborn babies to deodorant, toothpaste, and face wash. They’re things every single human uses at least once, if not multiple times a day. By calling it ‘cosmetics,’ it's not taken as such a serious issue."

After this, Kardashian plans to use her voice to fight for children. "I'm really, really passionate about schools and what they're feeding kids. To me, there are certain things that shouldn't even be at kids' schools," she shares. "So many of us are living our busy lives and doing the best we can, and so many people don't have the information to know certain things are healthy or unhealthy for our kids. It especially goes together with school and learning, in my opinion, because you're feeding your brain."

Here's more with the busy mom:

