Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's co-parenting relationship took "hard work."

ET's Lauren Zima recently sat down with Disick at the press day for his upcoming E! series, Flip It Like Disick, where he opened up about coming together with Kardashian for the sake of their three kids together -- 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign.

"I think you really got to figure out what's important to you at the end of the day," Disick shared of how he and his ex make it work. "I mean, there's so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day -- I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with."

Disick, 36, and Kardashian, 40, split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. They've both moved on romantically in recent years, and though Kardashian is currently single, she's been spotted out with Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, on multiple occasions. The trio have even vacationed together.

"Life is a challenge and if you work at what you want, you get it. But it takes hard work, as simple as that," Disick explained. "You can easily live less of a life without working as hard, and that's up to you."

"And it's hard work for all parties -- I think for you, Kourtney, Sofia, they're all just really strong," Khloe Kardashian, who was promoting the new season of Revenge Body, chimed in. "I'm really proud of all of them."

The Good American designer said she looks up to the co-parenting relationship that Disick has crafted with her sister as a model of how to co-parent with her own ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I think they're doing amazing, and I think everyone has to handle their co-parenting situation in their own style, but my mom and my dad were like that," she recalled. "It took them years, but my dad would come over once a week for family dinners and would play golf with my stepdad, and so we come from family where we believe in that -- you share children with people, and that's how it should be, and love is love."

"I'm so proud of them, and I'm so proud of them promoting that and hopefully inspiring other people," she continued. "It's a beautiful thing to get along with each other and for your kids to see that."

Disick, who recently opened up on Instagram about embracing more family-oriented priorities, even receives some props from Kardashian on Flip It Like Disick.

"It's great. I think we've been through so much and so many things and to hear her be proud of me means a ton to me," he shared.

Revenge Body returns on July 7 and Flip It Like Disick premieres on August 4. See more on the Kardashian family in the video below.

