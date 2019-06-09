Kourtney Kardashian is eager to get past all the awkwardness and discomfort that comes with being friends with your ex so that they can all move on as a family.

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Scott Disick went on a vacation with their three kids -- and Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

While it might seem awkward to some -- and very confusing to Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner -- the reality star said she had a great time on the trip, and just wants everyone to be cool with one another.

"The trip was really fun and easy," Kourtney said in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras. "I know we don't have to travel together, and I don't think we'll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward."

"We are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids," she added.

Scott and Kourtney, who broke up in 2015, share three kids -- 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign. And for Kourtney, going on family trips, with or without Sofia there, is a way to make sure the family unit stays connected, even if she and Scott are not romantically involved.

However, the whole thing still didn't make any sense to Kris, who confronted Kourtney after the vacay, and tried to get her to explain the nuances and logistics of how they dealt with the trip.

"Don't take this the wrong way, because I know I sound like a meddling mom," Kris said, "but I'm dying to know what exactly is going on with Scott and you on these family vacations where you take along Sofia."

For Kourtney, going on the trips is just a way to spend time with her kids and have a fun family vacation.

"He was gonna take them anyways," Kourtney explained. "So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay home?... I don't want to miss out on this with my kids."

According to Kourtney, her inspiration for being at harmony with Scott comes from her own parents' divorce, when Kris split from her longtime husband, Robert Kardashian, in 1991.

"I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. It felt like everyone was happy," Kourtney explained. "So as long as everyone's OK with it, I think it's amazing we all get to travel together."

Kris also reflected on her divorce and admitted that she and her late ex-husband did manage to become friends and successful co-parents, but added that it took a while to get to that space, and she's worried her daughter is rushing an important part of the relationship rebuilding process.

"It took me a couple of years after Robert and I got divorced, but we became the best of friends," Kris shared. "So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting."

"But it’s still incredibly challenging," she added. "So I worry that somebody is going to get hurt."

Only time will tell how the dynamic will play out, and whether or not the crowded yet apparently awkwardness-free trips will continue as Scott and Sofia's relationship develops and as their children grown up a bit more.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

