All the women in Scott Disick's life showed up to celebrate his 36th birthday on Sunday.

The reality star was thrown a party in his honor and not only was 20-year-old Sofia Richie, his longtime girlfriend, there, but Kourtney Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, was also in attendance along with her famous family.

Scott, Sofia and Kim Kardashian West posted videos and pics to their Instagram Stories of the intimate affair, including a few moments in the photo booth. "Best best best night," Scott captioned a few black-and-white pics of him and Sofia.

"Happy birthday, Muffin!" Sofia wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "Best night."

In addition to sharing pics from the party, Sofia posted another pic of her man, writing: "Happy birthday to my best friend."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian also paid tribute to Scott on their Instagram with a slew of flashback photos.

"Found these gems from 2008. Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories!" Kim captioned throwback pics of Scott with the Kardashian-Jenner family. "You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou."

As for Khloe, she posted just pics of her and Scott, along with a lengthy heartfelt message. "Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I!" she gushed. "I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady."

The father of three's party included lots of dancing, especially from the kids in the family as well as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney and Scott might be the most amicable exes in Hollywood. The 40-year-old reality star recently said she's "most proud" of her relationship with her babies' daddy, but they've come a long way. Here's a look back at their ups and downs:

