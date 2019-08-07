Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are evolving in their relationship as co-parents.

The former couple and parents to Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, have had their share of ups and downs, but in a new sneak peek clip for Scott’s show, Flip It Like Disick, the exes sit down for a heart-to-heart to discuss their journey.

Scott expresses to Kourtney that becoming a parent at an early age was challenging for him.

“I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. Now, I couldn’t be happier,” he says.

Kourtney adds, “You told me all the time you weren’t the soccer dad.”

“Now that it’s part of life and they want me to be there, I’m happy to be there,” Scott explains.

In an aside interview, Lord Disick gets candid about his struggles with becoming a father.

“It was really, really, really difficult at first,” he admits. “I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. And I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now and it’s great.”

Kourtney also acknowledges that Scott wasn’t at the best place in his life when the couple was having children and going through their own issues.

“You didn’t really appreciate what you had, and you were also depressed and there was other things going on,” she reveals. “You’ve definitely come a long way. I’m very proud of you.”

In June, ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with Scott about what Kourtney’s support means to the reality star.

“I think we’ve been through so much and so many things, and to hear her be proud of me means a ton to me,” Scott told ET at the time.

The exes now vacation together, even bringing Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, along.

“I think you really got to figure out what’s important to you at the end of the day. I mean, there’s so many different things that can pull you in different directions,” Scott said. “You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day -- I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with.”

For more from Scott, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick Drops a Bombshell in New 'KUWTK' Season 17 Trailer -- Watch!

Willa Ford Explains How She Became Scott Disick's Go-To Interior Designer After Leaving Music (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner Has Girls Trip With Scott Disick's Girlfriend Sofia Richie in Turks and Caicos

Related Gallery