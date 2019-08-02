Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to be epic!

In a trailer for the all-new season, the drama is as explosive as ever, as the Kardashian-Jenner crew deals with real-life breakups, friendship feuds, a prison scare and more.

"Everyone is so critical of our lives," Kim Kardashian West says in the 30-second clip.

The video then cuts to Kylie Jenner talking to Khloe Kardashian, seemingly trying to smooth over all the drama with Jordyn Woods, who was caught kissing Khloe's now-ex, Tristan Thompson, while the reality star was still dating him.

"She wanted to write you a handwritten something," Kylie tells Khloe, jokingly adding, "Should I give her your address?"

If that wasn't enough drama to keep you interested, the biggest bombshell comes at the end of the trailer, when Scott Disick drops some scary news to his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family.

"There's a chance that I would have to go to prison," he says.

Watch below:

Following the release of the trailer, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share the clip, simply teasing, "Time to get the whole story."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its 17th season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, hear more on the famous family in the video below.

