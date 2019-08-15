Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, is releasing its first beauty product!

The reality TV star has teamed up with haircare brand, AQUIS, to create a chic limited-edition leopard print hair turban that's aimed to make your post-shower routine so much easier.

Designed to quickly wick away moisture, prevent hair damage and frizz, the multi-purpose product aims to cut down drying time and protect delicate tresses. (It can also be worn inside-out while you sleep to guard your locks).

"We chose the leopard print because... who doesn’t love leopard print?!," Kourtney explained in the press release. "I personally love mixing leopard with floral and solid colors. Leopard is basically a neutral, the earth tones go with everything; it’s universally cool. Leopard also doesn’t get messy while I’m putting on my makeup, and I’m not worried about getting a little bronzer on it."

Kourtney modeled her new product while rocking a matching bikini, alongside supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, in a pic shared on Instagram.

Poosh, which shares Kourtney-approved tips on health, beauty, wellness and fashion, has previously collaborated on products with supplement brand Vital Proteins and S'well water bottles.

Shop Kourtney's Hair Turban:

Poosh

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Clothing Subscription Boxes -- Stitch Fix, Rent the Runway, Le Tote and More

Back-to-School Outfits Inspired by TV Characters -- 'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things' and More

Beautycon LA 2019: Shop the Best Brands We Saw at the Festival -- Glossier, Maybelline & More!