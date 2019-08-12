Beauty

Beautycon LA 2019: Shop the Best Brands We Saw at the Festival -- Glossier, Maybelline & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Beautycon Festival LA may be over, but we're still talking about the two-day beauty extravaganza. 

In addition to the A-list panels with appearances by Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Tina Knowles and more, the convention was filled with top beauty brands, which attendees shopped, including bestsellers and the newest products. 

Highlights include Glossier's Lidstar cream eyeshadows, Mugler's iconic Angel fragrance and Maybelline's easy-to-use brow pen. 

If you missed out last weekend, shop ET Style's favorite brands featured at the festival, and catch up on our coverage and exclusive interviews

Shop ET Style's picks from Beautycon Festival LA brands: 

Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen
Ulta

Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen, $10

Mugler Angel
Sephora

Mugler Angel, $120

Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara
Walmart

Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara, $9

Glossier lidstar
Glossier

Glossier Lidstar, $18

Renpure Rose Water Conditioner
Target

Renpure Rose Water Conditioner, $8

PUR x Barbie Endless Possibilities Palette
Ulta

PUR x Barbie Endless Possibilities Palette, $34

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil, $21

Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel
Nordstrom

Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel, $34

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
Sephora

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $39

beautyblender two.bb.clean Set
Nordstrom

beautyblender two.bb.clean Set, $45

amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0
Sephora

amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, $120

Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Dermstore

Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $15

SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque
Ulta

SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque, $14

Milani Baked Blush
Milani

Milani Baked Blush, $8

L'Oreal Volume Lash Paradise Mascara
Ulta

L'Oreal Volume Lash Paradise Mascara, $11 $9

Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic
Target

Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic, $29

Lime Crime Sunkissed Face Palette
Lime Crime

Lime Crime Sunkissed Face Palette, $44

Aussie Miracle Curls Refresher Spray Gel
Target

Aussie Miracle Curls Refresher Spray Gel, $5

Catch up on our coverage from Beautycon LA: 

