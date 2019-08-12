Beautycon LA 2019: Shop the Best Brands We Saw at the Festival -- Glossier, Maybelline & More!
Beautycon Festival LA may be over, but we're still talking about the two-day beauty extravaganza.
In addition to the A-list panels with appearances by Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Tina Knowles and more, the convention was filled with top beauty brands, which attendees shopped, including bestsellers and the newest products.
Highlights include Glossier's Lidstar cream eyeshadows, Mugler's iconic Angel fragrance and Maybelline's easy-to-use brow pen.
If you missed out last weekend, shop ET Style's favorite brands featured at the festival, and catch up on our coverage and exclusive interviews.
Shop ET Style's picks from Beautycon Festival LA brands:
Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen, $10
Mugler Angel, $120
Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara, $9
Glossier Lidstar, $18
Renpure Rose Water Conditioner, $8
PUR x Barbie Endless Possibilities Palette, $34
Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil, $21
Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel, $34
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $39
beautyblender two.bb.clean Set, $45
amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, $120
Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $15
SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque, $14
Milani Baked Blush, $8
L'Oreal Volume Lash Paradise Mascara,
$11 $9
Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic, $29
Lime Crime Sunkissed Face Palette, $44
Aussie Miracle Curls Refresher Spray Gel, $5
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Catch up on our coverage from Beautycon LA:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Why She and Nick Jonas Couldn't Keep Their Wedding Small
Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy is 'Quite the Makeup Artist' (Exclusive)
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Amazing' Upcoming Collab with Lizzo (Exclusive)
Beautycon 2019: Hayley Williams Reveals She 'Does Not Know What's Next for Paramore' (Exclusive)