Miss Tina Knowles Lawson may be one of the headliners of this year's Beautycon LA -- with her own fireside chat about philanthropy and entrepreneurship in the beauty industry -- but it's only a matter of time until granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter takes the convention by storm.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" Knowles Lawson admitted during a sitdown interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, laughing that fathers like JAY-Z "don't like that." "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Beyoncé has previously showcased Blue's makeup skills on social media, but Knowles Lawson calls her "quite the makeup artist" and says that her beauty specialty is all things eye makeup. "She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist."

The 7-year-old still has a few years before she's allowed to go full Euphoria with her makeup kit, however, as Knowles Lawson also explained that she believes young girls should wait until they are teenagers to fully embrace makeup -- that's when Beyoncé and Solange were allowed, after all.

"I think about 13. It's when I started letting my girls wear makeup," she said. "A little lip gloss, maybe a little blush and I always believed in mascara, that's so fun. But not any base and all that stuff, that's a little much."

