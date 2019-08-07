Beautycon LA 2019: Shop the Brands Featured at the Festival -- Glossier, Too Faced & More!
Beautycon LA is quickly approaching, and to celebrate, we're stocking up on the biggest brands featured at the beauty extravaganza.
Starting on Saturday, the two-day festival unites fans, entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers to talk all things beauty. It's bringing major star power to its lineup with headliners including Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles and more.
Attendees can visit booths to sample and shop the latest and greatest products from their favorite makeup, skin and hair brands, ranging from the Insta-beloved Glossier and Huda Beauty to the tried-and-true L'Oreal Paris, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bioderma and more.
Shop a selection of the most iconic products from the plethora of brands that will be at Beautycon ahead, and don't forget to stream ET Live on Saturday and Sunday for our live coverage of the event.
Shop ET Style's picks from Beautycon LA brands:
Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil, $21
Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel, $34
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $39
Glossier The Makeup Set, $40
beautyblender two.bb.clean Set, $45
amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, $120
Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $15
SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque, $14
Milani Baked Blush, $8
L'Oreal Volume Lash Paradise Mascara,
$11 $9
Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic, $29
Lime Crime Sunkissed Face Palette, $44
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
