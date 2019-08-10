Priyanka Chopra Jonas wanted a smaller wedding -- it just wasn't possible.

During a candid fireside chat discussion at Beautycon LA on Saturday, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her wedding to Nick Jonas, and how they had initially hoped to keep it a lighter affair.

"We really wanted to keep the wedding private but it wasn't easy," shared Priyanka, who tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer last December. She noted that initially, the couple only invited 180 guests before the guest list grew bigger.

"If you are South Asian, then you understand that when someone gets married, everyone needs to be a part of it," she explained.

While Priyanka happily found love, she said getting married was never a priority.

"I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn't find the right guy," she said. "So I had to make sure that that pressure isn't the end-all and be-all."

Something she's not concerned about? Any scrutiny over her age gap with her 26-year-old husband.

"I'm not someone who gives importance to things that don't matter to me," she shared. "I live by my own rules."

Priyanka's appearance at the beauty extravaganza comes just three days after she traveled to Miami with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas (aka "The J-Sisters") to support their respective husbands, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who kicked off their Happiness Begins tour at the American Airlines Arena Wednesday night.

The girls pulled out all the stops for the show, adorably rocking Jonas Brothers tour tees and posing for photos together in front of a balloon-festooned green background.

A source told ET late last month that Priyanka and Nick are really "enjoying married life, traveling and working" right now.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," the source said. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."

"They haven't been putting pressure on having kids," added the source. "The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

Hear more in the video below.

