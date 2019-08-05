Beautycon LA 2019: Dates, Times, Who Will Be There & More!

Beautycon LA is bringing major star power.

The beauty extravaganza -- think Coachella for the beauty world -- is happening this weekend and the talent lineup is everything.

The extravagant event brings fans, brands, entrepreneurs and tastemakers in the beauty space all together in one room. Attendees get to shop the newest products and take Insta-worthy pics at brand activations, mingle with content creators and meet their favorite influencers, celebrities, makeup artists and more.

Check out everything you need to know about Beautycon LA ahead.

What Is Beautycon?

It is an annual beauty festival where attendees can shop products from the biggest makeup, skincare, hair and nail brands via 150+ booths and activations. Fans can also attend panels that feature beauty's most influential celebrities, content creators and entrepreneurs, along with special performances. The event takes place throughout the year in Los Angeles, New York City and Tokyo.

When Is Beautycon LA?

It's a two-day event on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for general admission. For those with Executive Package tickets, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Where Does It Take Place?

In Los Angeles, California, at the L.A. Convention Center in Downtown.

Who Is in the Talent Lineup?

Headliners include Huda Kattan, Anastasia Soare, Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles, Bretman Rock, Yalitza Aparicio, Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Manny MUA, Erika La'Pearl, Hayley Williams, Tess Holliday, Marsai Martin, Liza Koshy, Kandee Johnson, Lisa Rinna and more. The event will be hosted by Jeannie Mai.

Can I Still Get Tickets?

You can purchase tickets on the Beautycon LA website. A one-day pass is $44.99, two-day pass is $64.99 for general admission. A two-day executive package is $1,499.99.

How Can I Watch Beautycon LA?

Watch our live coverage from the event on Saturday and Sunday on ET Live.

