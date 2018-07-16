Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Dishes on Family Beauty Secrets (Exclusive)

Want to look like Kim Kardashian? Then you should be familiar with Mario Dedivanovic!

The longtime makeup artist is famous for helping pave the way for Kim Kardashian’s success in the makeup world. And he isn’t afraid to share his tips and tricks with fans.

ET’s Kristen Gill caught up with Mario at the 5th Annual Beautycon LA Festival on Sunday where he dished out some signature secrets from the famous family.

“Oh god, I have all of them!” he teases. “One beauty tip that would be really good – it would have to be the undereye technique that they’re all known for, which is basically Kim’s conceal, bake, brighten. It’s that layering of the concealer and then the baking powder and then the brightening powder over it. It just sort of gives them that light undereye that they really love.”

Getty Images

And to avoid any odd shading down there, Mario says, “It’s all about the blending,” adding, “If you blend the initial concealer really, really well and you go with a light hand on the loose powder, you’re good.”

Noting that coming out with his own collection is his “ultimate goal,” Mario says, “I feel like the past 18 years of my career have been sort of the practice and the stepping stone for that. I can’t tell you when, but do know that I’ve been working pretty hard on that, so it will come in the future.”

ET also broke the news to Mario that season two of Glam Masters is coming soon, and he’s already looking forward to the next installment.

“It always gets bigger,” he notes. “I feel like every show, the first season is kind of a lot of learning and I think a lot of people saw the grand prize, which was massive, a collab with Kim, so I could only imagine the millions of people that were applying for season two.”

For more from Mario and Kim, watch the clip below:

