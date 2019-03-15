Cardi B's makeup artist is back with another tutorial!

Erika La Pearl, the rapper's go-to glam gal, previously shared steps on how to recreate the snatched purple eye look Cardi rocked at the GRAMMYs. Now, La Pearl takes it a step further with a multicolored look she painted on Cardi for a recent photo shoot, which was inspired by a pastel rainbow wig. (The girl loves color!)

Watch her tutorial in the video above -- with tips and tricks straight from the pro (like using mascara as eyeliner!) -- and try out this statement look for your next GNO by following the artist's steps ahead.

1. Place pieces of Scotch tape on either side of the outer corners of the eyes for precise eyeshadow application. Apply the purple colors Escape and Single from the Morphe x James Charles Artistry Palette on the outer corner and blend in small circular motions. Blend Single and Playground, a blue shade, upwards to the crease.

2. Apply the pink shades Pinkity Drinkity and Skip with finger onto the center of the lids for a full pigmented result. Blend it out more with a brush.

3. Next, it's time for yellow. Apply the shades Bee and Tune on the inner part of the lids.

4. Dab Pinkity Drinkity on the inner corner on top of the pink and blend.

5. Take the shades Beam and Big Bang from the Morphe 8H Hi-Fi Sculpt & Shimmer highlighter palette and apply on the brow bone.

6. To line the eyes, LaPearl suggests using waterproof mascara (yes, you read that correctly). Dip a liner brush into the Pat McGrath Labs Fetisheyes Mascara and draw an elongated cat eye along the lash line.

7. Remove the tape and clean up any fallout with the Morphe Fluidity Full-Coverage Concealer and apply along the outer corner for a precise line. Remove the fallout underneath the eyes with the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths.

8. Now, it's time for the base. Moisturize the skin with OleHenriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme and apply the Cover FX Blurring Primer.

9. Apply the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation with a beauty sponge.

10. For contour, mix two concealer colors of shades darker than your natural skin tone. For easiest application, smile and apply from the hairline next to the brows down to the bottom of the cheeks. Buff out with micro.mini beautyblender.

11. Use a flat brush to paint on the contour color from the brows along the sides of the nose and the nostrils. Blend with beauty sponge.

12. Take a lighter concealer shade to highlight the sides of the nose and blend with the pointed part of the beauty sponge outside of the contoured areas.

13. Bake your face with the RCMA No-Color Powder by dabbing it with a beauty sponge on the space between the brows, down the nose and all over underneath the eyes and cheeks.

14. Using Mocha from the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette, blend along the contoured area up to the sides of the forehead.

15. Lightly sweep away the translucent powder with the MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural powder in a shade that matches your skin tone.

16. Warm up the face with the peachy orange shade Provocative from the Morphe 8W Warm Master Blush Palette by blending it on top of the contoured cheeks.

17. Take Beam and Big Bang again from the Morphe 8H Hi-Fi Sculpt & Shimmer highlighter palette and apply on top of the bridge of the nose.

18. Use the Jeffree Star Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in icy blue Jawbreaker and line the waterline with a flat brush.

19. Apply the bright pink shade called Motley from the OPV Beauty Rainbow Splash Palette with a flat brush outside of the blue waterline. Next, blend in the color Dream with Motley.

20. Pop on extra long, voluminous falsies like the SaddittyWink 5D Bombshell Lashes. Apply mascara to blend in the real lashes with the falsies.

21. To make the eyes pop even more, apply the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Chillz on the inner corner of the eyes.

22. Finish off with a dark nude glossy lip using the Jeffree Star Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Dominatrix and Nathan as the matte base. Top off with the Morphe Lip Gloss in Flower Crown.

