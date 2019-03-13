The queen of bling is Cardi B's manicurist.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the rapper's go-to nail technician, Jenny Bui, the woman responsible for all of Cardi's ridiculously fabulous colorful, crystal-embellished talons, and got her own nails Cardi-fied.

Bui has been creating the 26-year-old's statement nails for six years now, and she says the fame has not changed the hip-hop star.

"I'm so glad to work with her. From the bottom to the top, she never, never give me one time attitude," Bui gushed. "She's so nice. I love her, I love her. She's so humble."

Cardi keeps Bui busy, usually doing her nails once a month for many of the rapper's big events and appearances. Bui is sometimes flown in to work on Cardi or she visits Bui at her salon in New York when she's in town.

The nail artist's specialty is bling and lots of it, gluing on over 100 Swarovski crystals of all shapes and sizes on three-inch sharp, sexy stiletto nails that range in a variety of shades from the red, white and blue claws Cardi rocked during her Super Bowl Pepsi commercial to a reflective rainbow glass style.

YouTube / Pepsi

Since the GRAMMY winner is constantly juggling the crazy schedule that comes with being a rap superstar and a first-time mom to 8-month-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset, Bui even does the singer's nails while she sleeps!

"I do her nail when she sleeps too. Yeah, on the bed. She's so tired. One time, I do her nail she's filming the 'Money' video. And she's so tired. She knocked out. And then I do her nail. She's sleeping and she wakes up and say, 'Oh where's Jenny?' She looks at her nail like, 'Oh my god, I have glass nails.' She's not even know what I'm doing. She just gets up and she sees her nail and she's so happy."

Coincidentally, Cardi's makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, previously revealed to ET she glams up her face while she snoozes, too!

Watch the full interview with Bui in the video above and check out more on the rapper below.

Keep up with Cardi B news with ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Gives Thanks to Selena Quintanilla as She Beats Houston Rodeo Attendance Record

Cardi B Flirts With Bruno Mars in Seductive 'Please Me' Music Video -- Watch!

Offset Candidly Addresses How Losing Cardi B Helped Him Change His Behavior