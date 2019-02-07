Watch Cardi B Teach an Entire Diner How to Say 'Okurrr!'

The blessed partnership of Cardi B and Pepsi continues!



The rapper turned heads with her amazing ad campaign leading up to and including the 2019 Super Bowl, which also featured Steve Carell and Lil Jon. Now, in the days leading up to the GRAMMYs, the soft drink giant dropped another installment in which Cardi attempts to teach a diner full of patrons how to properly request a Pepsi.



When the commercial begins, a man sitting at a booth asks for a Coke, to which the waitress replies, “Is Pepsi OK?”



That’s when Cardi turns from the counter and sets her straight!



“Did you just ask is Pepsi okurrr!?” she asks. When the waitress responds, totally dumbfounded, the rapper adds, “Of course Pepsi is okurrr!”



Then, just about everyone in the restaurant tries out Cardi’s signature “Okurrr.” Even the pigeons outside get in on the fun! Clearly, the soda maker is tired of being an alternative to Coke!



Speaking of the GRAMMYs, this awards show belongs to Cardi this year. Not only is her new Pepsi spot airing then, but she’s also performing during the broadcast. Oh, and did we mention her five nominations? Prior to the Super Bowl, ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with Cardi about her busy upcoming Sunday, which she readily admits is a lot to deal with.



“You want to know something? ...The sooner the day is coming, the more, like, anxiety I am getting because it's just like, you know, I am performing, so I got to make sure that my performance comes out flawless, and then it's just like I also got to worry about winning,” she explained.

Later, she discussed silencing her naysayers if she takes home a gramophone.



“I really feel like every year or everything … people always be like, ‘Yeah, she's not going to be hot next year, she is not going to be hot in two years, she is not going to be hot this, she is not going to be hot that,’” she shared. “First, it was like 15 minutes, one hit wonder, so it's just like, if I win a GRAMMY, it's going to like solidify [my status].”



She’s up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Rap Album, Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You”) and Rap Performance.



The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on CBS.



