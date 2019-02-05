Cardi B knows when something is a hit.

The rapper showed her support after the official Girl Scouts' Twitter shared a video of one of its members, Kiki Paschall, who created an adorable cookie-themed remix of Cardi's song "Money."

"I want all the cookieshhh," Cardi, 26, wrote on Monday alongside a retweet of the Girl Scouts' video.

In the clip, the Girl Scout is surrounded by boxes of cookies, as she raps: "Look, my troop is all bad/The Juniors are real/Black girl magic, you know the deal/Communities served, leadership skills/Studio City to Woodland Hills/Been in this game since 2014/Selling them cookies is my thing/Buy Thin Mints or even Smores."

A woman, who identified herself as Kiki's mother, also tweeted to Cardi, writing, "Thank you for the retweet! This is 'Kiki P's' mom. Kiki is sleeping right now, but when she wakes up it will be like Christmas Day to hear that you responded! Please reach out to me if you truly want cookies... my troop would love the support."

Meanwhile, Cardi, who is a mom herself, opened up to ET over the weekend about how much she loves dressing up her little 6-month-old daughter, Kulture.

"You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she’ll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie,” Cardi told ET at the Fanatics Party over the weekend.

