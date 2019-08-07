The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road -- and their wives are coming along for the ride!

On Wednesday, the band kicked off their months-spanning Happiness Begins tour in Miami and Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were all on hand for the fun. In fact, the girls, who've embraced their "J-Sisters" nickname, had their own photo station amid the festivities!

Priyanka shared several photos of herself, fittingly rocking a shredded Jonas Brothers tour shirt, as well as Danielle and Sophie in similar attire, in front of a balloon-festooned green background featuring their name: "The J-Sisters." The image was captioned with the hashtag, "Wives on tour."

Kevin Jonas and his wife's daughters, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, also posed for photos in matching red outfits by the backdrop, their mother and their aunts.

After their set at American Airlines Arena, Priyanka also celebrated the tour selling out with a sweet photo of herself sitting on her hubby, Nick Jonas', knee while they posed alongside Sophie and Joe Jonas, as well as what appears to be their tour crew, under a massive sign announcing the news.

"Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas," she captioned the group photo.

Priyanka also shared a number of clips from their set, including Nick leading the massive audience in some of their classic songs.

Some incredible clips have also surfaced of Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle rocking out from their spots in the crowd.

It's a safe bet that the J-Sisters are going to be a staple on this tour! See more the Jonas Brothers and their spouses below.

