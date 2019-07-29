Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are paying the ultimate tribute to their late dog.

The musician and the actress immortalized their precious puppy, Waldo Picasso Jonas, with a tattoo of the Alaskan Klee Kai's sweet, furry face on their arms.

Jonas -- who adopted Waldo in April 2018 with Turner -- took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of the fresh ink, which will serve as a permanent memorial to his beloved canine companion.

"R.I.P. my little angel," Jonas, 29, captioned the pic of the heartfelt body art, which resides in a prominent location on his right forearm, surrounded by a number of the artist's other tattoos.

Likewise, Turner took to her Instagram Story, where she posted a snapshot of her identical tattoo, which she captioned, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby."

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Jonas and Tuner's dog was sadly hit and killed by a car while on a walk in New York City last week.

The Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly being walked by their dog walker on Wednesday, when the pup got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free and ran into the street before being struck by a vehicle, TMZ reported at the time.

Over the weekend, Jonas and Turner were seen taking no chances with their other Alaskan Klee Kai -- Waldo's brother, Porky.

The Game of Thrones actress was spotted cradling her furry friend in her arms as she and her husband walked along the sidewalk in New York, while both appeared somber in the wake of their pet's death.

For more on Jonas' meaningful tattoos, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Dog Waldo Killed After Being Hit By Car: Report

Where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Stands as They Mourn Their Dog (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Gets Tribute Tattoo of Late Dog She Shared With Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Related Gallery