As Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux mourn the loss of their dog, Dolly, a source tells ET that they have maintained a strong friendship since their split and that their dogs have continued to be “part of their family.”

The actors called it quits after two years of marriage in 2018, and Theroux took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news that their “most loyal family member and protector,” had died.

“They differed on a lot of things -- where to live, how to handle the paparazzi, the types of hotels to stay in, but one thing they were always on the same page about was their dogs,” the source says. “They loved their animals and felt strongly about choosing rescue dogs. No expense was spared; the dogs had great care. People used to joke that the dogs had a better life than they did!”

Aniston adopted Dolly before she entered a relationship with Theroux, but during their time together, the two treated “all their dogs as equally theirs,” according to ET’s source. The former Friends star also had a rescue corgi, who died before Dolly, while Theroux has a pit bull named Kuma with him in New York.

Prior to Dolly’s death, she had been living with Aniston in Los Angeles, California, which the source says was better suited to the dog’s lifestyle.

The source adds that the dogs would go everywhere with the actors, often joining them on set. And, while their marriage did not work out, there is said to be “no bad blood.”

In fact, while the two don’t hang out regularly these days, the source says they remain good friends, love their dogs and have an open-door policy when it comes to their dear pets.

Aniston spoke fondly about Dolly during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, during which she shared how Dolly was named after country icon Dolly Parton.



“I guess I slightly offended her," Aniston said about Parton finding out about her namesake." “I just think it's cute. She's so sweet."



See more on Aniston and Theroux below.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

