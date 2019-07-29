Justin Theroux is mourning the loss of his dog.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Leftovers actor took to Instagram to share photos from his dog, Dolly's, funeral. Theroux shared the pup with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, with whom he split from last year.

In the pics, Theroux celebrated the life of the Mexican-born White Shepherd by placing photos over her body, which was laying on a white blanket. One of the former couple's other dogs, a terrier named Clyde, had his snout visible in one pic. Another shot showed two people -- whom some speculated could be Theroux and Aniston -- holding hands over Dolly's body.

Lending credence to the theory Theroux and Aniston are the people touching in the shot is a freckle on one of the pictured hands, which is in the same position as a beauty mark that the former Friends star has been photographed with.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔," Theroux captioned the pics. "She was surrounded by her entire family."

To conclude his emotional post, Theroux shared a quote from former U.S. Senator George Vest and encouraged people to adopt their pets.

"'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog -- faithful and true, even in death.' -George Vest," Theroux quoted. "Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog"

Dolly was clearly important to the former couple, so much so that, in a 2018 Architectural Digest spread, they appeared to have a portrait of the pet in their former home.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live interview in December 2018, Aniston revealed that the pup was named after Dolly Parton, something the iconic country star didn't totally know how to respond to.

"It kinda came out that she was like, I know when [Jennifer] said, you know, 'I named my dog Dolly after you,' I don't know how I felt about that,'" Aniston, 50, recalled Parton admitting. "And I was like, 'Oh God. I've insulted her.'"

"Then the interviewer said, 'Would you now, Dolly, get a dog and name it Jennifer?' And I said, 'Well that's so not a dog name,'" she continued. "I mean, I've never met a dog named Jennifer."

"So, I guess I slightly offended her," Aniston added. "... I just think it's cute. She's so sweet."

When Parton stopped by The Talk that same month, she admitted that her canine namesake was a bit "embarrassing."

"I went up to her house for dinner... and so I said, 'I want to meet Dolly Parton!' 'Cause I heard she had that," Parton said. "So I got to meet the dog and it was embarrassing kinda because there were several people there and I'd hear her say, 'Dolly, don't pee on the couch! Don't be knocking the water bowl over.'"

"But actually I think probably the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute," Parton added.

Watch the video below for more on another one of Theroux's dogs.

