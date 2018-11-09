Justin Theroux is ready to add "stage dad" to his resume.

The 47-year-old actor knows his dog, Kuma, is meant to be a star, and as he told ET's Jason Carter, he's trying to get her cast in his upcoming movie, the live-action remake ofLady and the Tramp.

"I'm trying to get her in. I really am. I'd love to make this happen," he confessed at the 2018 AFI FEST screening of On the Basis of Sex in Los Angeles on Thursday. "She'd be great, by the way. She's good, just have to get her on the plane."

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Theroux, who adopted Kuma in June, will voice Tramp in the movie. Tessa Thompson will play Lady. "[It's] iconic," the actor said of the 1955 Disney original. "We still have a lot of work to do. I mean, they're down there shooting. I'm just the voice, so they're down there shooting with about 500 dogs, so I'm very excited to see what happens there."

"They're using real dogs. I've seen the dogs, which are adorable, and they're also rescue dogs, which is very cool," he added. "Yeah, they're using a lot of rescues. We'll see how they do it."

For now, Theroux is focused on his role in On the Basis of Sex, which documents the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"My character is Mel Wulf. He was the director the ACLU when the ACLU was getting very active in taking court cases that were a lot about freedom of speech and people's rights, and it was sort of the turning point for the ACLU, when they started to become a little progressive, or fighting for the little guy, or girl, for that matter," he said of the film, which also stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg as well as Armie Hammer and Kathy Bates.

On the Basis of Sex hits theaters on Dec. 25. See more on the film in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Lady and the Tramp' Is the Latest Disney Movie to Get a Live-Action Remake

Why Justin Theroux Felt 'Lucky' to Work With Emma Stone and Jonah Hill (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux Says 'Queer Eye' Guys Get Stopped on the Street by People 'Bursting Into Tears' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery