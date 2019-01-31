Demi Lovato will never forget her adorable dog, Buddy.

The singer revealed via Instagram Stories that she recently got a tribute tattoo in honor of the beloved pup she once shared with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Sharing a photo of the ankle tattoo, which features a portrait of the Maltipoo and the words, "Buddy was here," Lovato thanked the famous tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, for a job well done.

"Thank you @_dr_woo_ for the incredible portrait of my late baby angel Buddy," wrote Lovato, who revealed in July 2015 that Buddy had died in a tragic accident. "RIP @demisbuddy. I will love you forever and ever and never forget you."

The fresh ink comes just a few days after Lovato got a dainty new rose tattoo on her finger after celebrating six months of sobriety.

"You are a gem!" tattoo artist @winterstone captioned a pic of the ink. "Thanks for coming in!"

Lovato recently left rehab after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose in July. She told fans via Instagram Stories last month that she is "grateful for the lessons I've learned this year."

“I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," she wrote. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless."

