Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are staying close to their dog, Porky.

The Game of Thrones actress was spotted holding on tightly and cradling her furry friend while out in New York City with her husband on Saturday. Turner -- who stepped out in a green floral-print dress and white sneakers -- looked somber as cameras captured the pair exiting a building. The "Sucker" singer was by his wife's side, wearing black shorts and a printed button-up shirt and sunglasses. He touched her back as they walked out.

The outing comes a day after TMZ reported that the newlyweds' other beloved dog, Waldo, was struck and killed by a car earlier this week.

The tiny Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly being walked on Wednesday by Turner and Jonas' dog walker when the pup was spooked by a pedestrian, broke free from his leash and ran into the street. He was then hit by a car in what the singer's rep called a "freak accident," the outlet reported. The couple has yet to speak out about the tragic accident.

Porky has been with Jonas and Turner since September of 2017. "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶," the Dark Phoenix leading lady wrote on Instagram at the time.

The following year, Jonas surprised Turner with little Waldo, who is Porky's brother.

"Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫," Turner shared on April 16, 2018.

