Win or lose at the 2019 Emmys, Sophie Turner has one supportive hubby in her corner!



On Tuesday, her husband, Joe Jonas, hopped on Instagram to share a touching message for his wife soon after it was announced that she had been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on Game of Thrones.



"Emmy nominated @sophiet I’m so incredibly proud of you," he wrote beside a photo of them sitting side by side. The actress is resting her feet in Jonas’ lap for the touching image.

In the series, Turner played Sansa Stark, whose storyline ended with her becoming Queen of the North and ruling from Winterfell, while her brother, Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright), ruled the remaining Six Kingdoms from King's Landing.

And the 23-year-old actress isn’t the only star from the mega-hit HBO series competing for this particular prize. Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams are all in contention as well.



Overall, Game of Thrones racked up a record-breaking 32 nominations for their eighth and final season, including Outstanding Drama Series. Co-stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Alfie Allen are also hoping to take home a trophy at September's ceremony.



Like Turner, Allen also received a warm congratulations from a loved one – his singer-songwriter sibling, Lily Allen.



"My baby f**king brother is nominated for an Emmy," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Now one deserves it more. I am so f**king proud of him, even without [an] Emmy nom but OMG he has an Emmy nom. Go Alf!!!!!!!"

Lily also shared photos of herself right when she got the exciting news. In one, she points out goosebumps on her arm; in another, she cries, writing, "A tear of joy."

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Check out the full list of nominees below and check out ET Live and ETonline for ongoing coverage of the awards.

