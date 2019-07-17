One Emmy nominee has a very proud (and famous) sister!



Shortly after Alfie Allen was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, his pop songstress sibling, Lily Allen, hopped on Instagram to offer a glowing response to the honor.



"My baby f**king brother is nominated for an Emmy," she wrote. "Now one deserves it more. I am so f**king proud of him, even without [an] Emmy nom but OMG he has an Emmy nom. Go Alf!!!!!!!"



But she didn’t stop there. Lily also shared photos of herself learning the news. In one, she points out goosebumps on her arm; in another, she cries, writing, "A tear of joy."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

However, along with Lily’s praise, one of her old singles is also circulating. Why? Because the 2006 track, titled "Alfie," candidly discussed the singer’s not-so-flattering thoughts on her younger brother at the time. The lyrics paint the image of a weed smoking, video game-obsessed slacker that she’s trying to somehow motivate, however, he is determined to stay cooped up in his room.



"Oh, Alfie get up it's a brand-new day/ I just can't sit back and watch you waste your life away," she sings on the track. "You need to get a job because the bills need to get paid/ Get off your lazy arse/ Alfie, please use your brain." Well, whether it was by Lily or someone else, Alfie appears to have found his motivation.

And he isn’t the only Game of Thrones star to be nominated this time around. The series earned a record-breaking 32 nods for their final season, including Outstanding Drama Series, one of the awards show’s top honors.



Alfie’s co-stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie all received nominations as well.



"The truth is, I’m at a loss for words! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors,” Alfie said in a statement to ET. "To my friends: Kit, Peter, Gwen, Lena, Emilia, Nikolaj, Maisie, Carice, and especially Sophie whom I was in the trenches with for so much of this journey - I am honored to share this with you."

"[Showrunners] Dave, Dan, our amazing HBO team - for 10 years you pushed me to my limits," he added. "Many moments I questioned why - but now I realize that it was because you believed in me. And finally, to our truly amazing fans, thank you for sticking with me, for sticking with us, through it all. I am forever grateful for your support!"



Get more Emmys updates down below.

SEE MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Emmys: What to Expect When the Nominations Are Announced

Emmys 2019: Ben Whishaw, Billy Porter, Tony Hale and More Standout Male Performances on TV

Emmys 2019: Connie Britton, Natasha Lyonne and More Standout Female Performances on TV

Related Gallery