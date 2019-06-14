With the 2018-19 season behind us, it’s now time to recognize the best of the best. In the era of Peak TV, audiences had no shortage of programs (and stars) to choose from -- 732 shows are vying for recognition this year -- but these five men rose to the top, becoming some of the most talked about performers of the past year thanks to their work in front of the camera. For a fourth year in a row, ET spoke with the actors behind TV’s most standout performances.

For your consideration, meet the potential 2019 Emmy nominees:

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Billy Porter, Pose

Penn Badgley, You

Timothy Olyphant, Deadwood

Tony Hale, Veep

The nominations for the 2019 Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 16. The 71st annual ceremony will be held on September 22, 2019 and will air live on FOX.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Emmys: The Complete List of Winners

2018 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

'This Is Us' Men Step Out in Style at 2018 Emmys