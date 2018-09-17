2018 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

The stars did not disappoint at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

There were plenty of head-turning, jaw-dropping, breathtaking looks at Monday's ceremony, with Hollywood's finest -- and most stylish -- catching our attention. While there were many great red carpet looks and adorable couples to gaze at, these 25 actors and actress stood out from the crowd and were chosen as part of ET's Best Dressed List.

Mandy Moore was a vision in a custom black-and-gold-metallic Rodarte dress that featured a sexy, plunging neckline. The This Is Us star paired the sheeny look with strappy black heels and glitzy, linear drop earrings by Harry Winston.

Thandie Newton not only won her first Emmy, but she also exuded elegance in a one-sleeve, bright-pink Brandon Maxwell design that featured a dramatic, floor-length sleeve. She paired the eye-catching look with Harry Winston jewels and Judith Leiber clutch.

Keri Russell made a glamorous statement in an intricate Zuhair Murad frock. The gown featured a black, beaded jacket with peplum rendered in feathers atop a black, pleated chiffon skirt that showed the perfect amount of skin.

There were plenty more gorgeous, stunning and bold looks on the carpet. Click through the gallery below to see who else made the list.

