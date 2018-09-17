Scarlett Johansson's red carpet look at the 2018 Emmys was everything.

We simply couldn't keep our eyes off the 33-year-old actress' stunning, custom-made dress by Balmain as she made her way into the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles with boyfriend Colin Jost on her arm. While we certainly loved everything she was wearing, it was her beauty look that really caught our attention.

Johansson experimented with one of the most popular beauty trends we spotted at New York Fashion Week -- bright eye makeup -- proving you don't have to wait until spring to rock it! The Avengers star donned glittery, yellow eyeshadow, complete with fierce, winged eyeliner and a pale pink lip.

Johansson's makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, revealed via Instagram that he created her look using a palette from Pat McGrath Labs.

Tracee Ellis Ross also got on board with the trend, making her eyes pop with hot pink lids.

To get the look, makeup artist Lisa Storey mixed two products from Charlotte Tilbury Beauty together: Charlotte's Hot Lips Lipstick in Tell Laura, and Eyes To Mesmerise in Bette.

Meanwhile, Westworld star Thandie Newton went with a more subtle take on the trend, donning sparkly pink eyeshadow that perfectly complemented her Brandon Maxwell dress.

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell revealed that he used "beautiful eyeshadows" from Pat McGrath Labs to give Newton the glam look.

