‘Game of Thrones’ Dominates the Emmy Nominations in Final Season

Game of Thrones is going out on top.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards with the HBO series earning a total of 32, including Outstanding Drama Series, for its eighth and final season.

There was no doubting that Game of Throneswould be a major player at the Emmys, but just how big of a contender the HBO series would ultimately be had remained to be seen. While the series has been rewarded with 47 wins over the course of the series -- the most for any scripted drama -- the final season was met with fan backlash and mixed reviews. Ire from fans even led to an online petition to remake the final episodes, which was met with disgust by the cast.

“All of these petitions and things like that -- I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” said actress Sophie Turner, whose performance was regarded as one of the highlights of season eight. Detractors, however, were eventually silenced when the nominees were presented.

In addition to the top prize, Game of Thrones picked up a number of acting nominations, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage, who has been nominated for every season of the show and has won three times prior. He’s joined by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a second-time nominee, and Alfie Allen in the category. Elsewhere, Emilia Clarke was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, while Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie are all vying in the supporting category. Kit Harington is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Meanwhile, co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss were nominated for writing and directing while returning directors David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik also picked up additional nominations for the latter.

Last season, Game of Thrones garnered 22 nominations, including seven for the top acting, writing and directing prizes as well as Outstanding Drama Series. In total, the series has received 128 nominations and remains the most nominated and most awarded drama series in the history of the Emmys.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Check out ET Live and ETonline for ongoing coverage of the awards.

