ET is learning new touching details about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s epic wedding in the South of France over the weekend.



A source is sharing why the couple chose the romantic destination to exchange vows, how involved now-sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra was in the planning stages and much more!



"Sophie and Joe knew the moment they decided to tie the knot in Vegas that they would do it 'right' the second time around,” the source explained to ET. "They both are spontaneous and loved their Vegas wedding but there was never a question as to if they would get married 'properly,' as they referred to it, later in the year."



"They just needed to plan so they could create a perfect fairy tale, which is what they did," the insider added. "Sophie wanted to have a very traditional, almost royal wedding and never ever considered wearing anything but white. France was the obvious choice for both of them because they felt it's not only truly beautiful, but also an ideal spot in the summer for everyone to come together."



The source shared that one of the major hurdles for Jonas and Turner was making sure they got the wedding of their dreams, even though it was going to be held on another continent. Thankfully, Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wife, didn’t hesitate to help the couple throughout the process.



"Sophie and Priyanka really bonded while planning the wedding," the source said. "Priyanka, having just experienced it, was so helpful with details and they have become so close."



"The wedding went off without any issues at all; it was exactly how Sophie and Joe had planned it, which isn't always an easy feat when throwing a wedding so far from home," the source continued. "They wanted an ultra-private wedding in the South of France."



The insider also shared that the couple’s chemistry was definitely on display during their picturesque nuptials.



"Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding. They couldn't keep their eyes off each other,” the source gushed. "It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion."

Also, unlike their impromptu Vegas wedding, this ceremony was attended by their family, which was extremely important to the bride and groom, according to the insider.



"They both have so much support from family that it couldn't be a better match. Joe's family adores Sophie, and her parents just love Joe," the source said. "It was a true celebration of love and everyone got along so well. It was incredibly lighthearted once the ceremony was complete."



On Saturday, a source told ET that the pair had gotten married for a second time. Since, several touching images from the proceedings have made their way to fans, including those of Porky Basquiat, Jonas' husky puppy, who served as an honorary groomsman.



But on Sunday, Turner’s maid of honor, Maisie Williams, decided to share another glimpse at the fun. She posted a photo of herself clad in a long white coat while showcasing her pink locks. Joining her for the pic was a male companion, who also wore all-white for some of the wedding festivities.



"white party for the bride and groom 🎉" she captioned the fun image.

ET was first to learn that Williams would be her Game of Thrones co-star’s maid of honor at her second ceremony. Turner shared the exciting news while on the red carpet for their hit HBO show’s eighth and final season in April.



"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" Turner said with a laugh when asked about Williams’ plans. "She's my maid of honor! One of two."



See more on Turner and Jonas' second wedding below.



Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

GET MORE WEDDING UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Diplo Jokes He Was in a 'Holding Cell' at Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second Wedding After Filming Their First

All the Epic Photos From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' France Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding in France

Related Gallery