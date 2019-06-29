Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know how to throw a party!

The pair had their second wedding in France over the weekend -- after having surprise nuptials in Las Vegas earlier this year -- and from the look of things, the second time around was even better than the first!

First, Joe's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning at in a floral pink saree. And when you're feeling fabulous, you might as well capture the moment! Which is probably why, outside the venue, the 36-year-old actress made sure the glamorous fit didn't go to waste, posing to capture the look with a bench and some assistance with her train.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Of course, the real scene stealer was Joe's only four-legged groomsman, his dog, Porky Basquiat! The pup suited up in a tuxedo for the gathering, making him easily the best-groomed of the already dapper groomsmen.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Best Image / BACKGRID

Best Image / BACKGRID

Of course, the brothers didn't clean up too badly either. Check out more pictures of Joe, Nick and Kevin, as well as Chopra's magnificent outfit, below.

Splash News

Best Image / BACKGRID

Best Image / BACKGRID

Looks like everyone made Joe and Sophie's second wedding day count!

Earlier this year, Turner talked to ET about how Joe brings her comfort during premieres. Watch below for what the Game of Thrones star said.

