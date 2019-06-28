Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Journey to the Altar

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are headed down the aisle for a second time this weekend -- after shocking the world with their surprise Vegas wedding!

The pair are set to tie the knot in a "more traditional" formal ceremony in Paris, France on Saturday, nearly two months after they made things official with a quickie wedding in Sin City.

After walking the red carpet and attending the Billboard Music Awards together on May 1, the lovebirds headed to a local wedding chapel where an officiant dressed as Elvis Presley made their marriage official. ET confirmed the union with a copy of the couple's marriage license.

The first hint of Sophie and Joe's seemingly spontaneous nuptials came from Diplo's Instagram Stories. The DJ -- who was just one of the couple's many celebrity pals in attendance -- shared a few pics and clips of Sophie dressed in a white jumpsuit and veil and walking down a short altar as country stars Dan + Shay played their hit "Speechless."

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Now, ET's taking a look at their journey to the altar, breaking down how the Game of Thrones star fell in love with a Jonas Brother.

Let's start by noting that Sophie's love life has been far different than that of her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. Since the beginning of the HBO fantasy series, Sansa has found herself involved with a number of not-so-honorable men. There was her engagement to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who had her father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), beheaded right in front of her. Then, there was a loveless marriage to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), followed by another forced relationship with Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). "I think Sansa might just be done with relationships at this point," Turner joked to USA Today in July 2017. "She knows she's stronger and better on her own."

Sophie also joked about Sansa being totally done with men while speaking with EW in May 2016. "In the Game of Thrones universe, I think she's going to have to swing the other way -- because the men thing isn't working for her," she said.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

In real life, however, the "men thing" has worked out for Sophie, as she's now happily married to Joe. The "Sucker" singer proposed to Sophie in October 2017, after being set up by their mutual friend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee revealed last January that she was the one who encouraged Sophie to give Joe a shot. "I mean, I will say I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So, tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" the Bumblebee star confessed on Nova 96.9 radio. "I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And, yeah, I'm, like, freaking out about it!"

"I was so excited for her and Joe," Hailee later said in an interview with ET. "They're both great friends of mine. Sophie's my sister, so I love her and anything that makes her happy."

Speaking with Glamour UK in March, Sophie discussed exactly how she knew Joe was the one.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," she explained. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she added. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am -- and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Before she met Joe, Sophie felt that, like Sansa, she was "fully preparing" herself to "be single" for the rest of her life.

"I think once you've found the right person, you just know," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone last month. "I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know -- I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

"Everyone experiments," she added. "It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Sophie and Joe appear to share everything these days -- friends, matching tattoos and a puppy, to name a few -- and this summer they've also shared in some major professional milestones as they started their life as newlyweds. They rocked the Met Gala red carpet together just a few days after their Vegas wedding, sporting coordinated looks and heart eyes.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sophie also celebrated the majorly anticipated finale of Game of Thrones and starred as the titular Marvel superhero in the latest X-Men franchise film, Dark Phoenix, while Joe and his brothers saw major success with the Jonas Brothers reunion. Their first album together in nearly a decade, Happiness Begins, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and they're preparing to kick off their worldwide tour on Aug. 7 -- perhaps after some honeymooning!

See more about the cute couple in the video below!

