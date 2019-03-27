Sophie Turner is opening up about her sexuality.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress covers Rolling Stone's April issue -- alongside her co-star, Maisie Williams -- and delves into what she looks for in a potential partner, noting that a specific gender isn't on her list of requirements.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she says of her mindset before meeting her current fiance, Joe Jonas. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she continues. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know -- I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

Following the mention of girls, Turner declares, "Everyone experiments."

"It’s part of growing up," she says. "I love a soul, not a gender."

Turner's comments come after she told Glamour UK about how Jonas helped her conquer an identity crisis.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," she told the outlet. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done... I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my happiness," she added.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

