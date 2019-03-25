The Jonas family is having a day at the beach!

On Monday, the Jonas brothers stepped out in Miami Beach, Florida, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas' wife, and Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' fiancee. Kevin Jonas was also spotted with the foursome as they took a boat ride.

The group kept it casual as they headed out to enjoy a day on the water. Priyanka stunned in a matching striped maxi skirt and bikini-style top, while husband Nick opted for an all-green look of a tank, Onia swim shorts and slip-on shoes as he held her hand.

Meanwhile, Sophie sported tight green shorts, a graphic black T-shirt, coordinating shoes and a straw hat, and her fiance wore blue Onia swim shorts, a multi-colored collared shirt and white sneakers.

Nick took to Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with his wife from their day in the sun. "You are my sunshine my only sunshine... #miami," he captioned the smiling pic.

It appears the group's gathering may have to do with the recent Jonas Brothers reunion. Earlier this month, the trio announced their reunion with a new single, "Sucker," and a companion music video starring Sophie, Priyanka and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.

On Sunday, Nick and Kevin shared pics and videos from their time in Miami where they teased, "shooting something."

Watch the video below for more on the Jonas Brothers.

