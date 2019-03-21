Priyanka Chopra-Jonas doesn’t mind sharing sexy pics of herself with husband Nick Jonas.

TheBaywatch actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she and Willie Geist played a round of "I Do's and I Don'ts" with the host. Cohen's first question: "Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?"

"For sure," Chopra quickly replied, with Geist saying that he does not because he doesn't want it "in the Cloud."

Cohen then asked the newlywed if she has ever helped Jonas manscape, to which she said, "No," before quickly adding, "Once, I did once. Just his fade, back there."

Chopra's time on the show was filled with many revealing answers, including her addressing rumors that she was mad at close friend Meghan Markle. One WWHL caller asked the actress if it was true that she was upset that the Duchess of Sussex skipped her wedding.

"They said that you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her," Cohen chimed in, with Chopra laughing and replying, "Oh my god. No, it's not true."

Markle, who is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, had a baby shower in New York last month. The celebration was attended by her former Suits co-stars Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty, Amal Clooney and many more. A royal source told ET that her shower at The Mark Hotel was co-hosted by Serena Williams and friend Genevieve Hillis. Chopra, who did go to Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, was not in attendance and working in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Chopra and Jonas continue to be in their honeymoon phase. The "Sucker" singer recently gifted his lady a luxurious Maybach.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤️💋," Chopra wrote alongside two photos of her and her man kissing in front of the snazzy car.

For more on Chopra and Jonas, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Replies to Miley Cyrus Teasing Ex Nick Jonas for Praising Her Throwbacks

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Hubby Nick Jonas In Hilarious 'Ew!' Sketch with Jimmy Fallon

Nick Jonas Surprises Priyanka Chopra With Luxurious New Maybach: 'Best Husband Ever'

Related Gallery