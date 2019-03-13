Priyanka Chopra doesn't mind Nick Jonas chatting up his ex-girlfriend.

After Miley Cyrus jokingly called out her Jonas Brothers former flame on Instagram on Tuesday for praising her for her epic throwbacks, the former Quantico star couldn't help but also leave a comment on her page.

"That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," the "Wrecking Ball" singer wrote alongside a cute exchange she had with Jonas. The screenshot shows a young Cyrus wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. "Lols," she writes to Jonas, who replies, "Amazing. These throwback shots have been 🔥."

The post caught the attention of Jonas' wife, who agreed with her hubby, writing, "Lol. Hahaha..Hubby is right. These posts r 🔥."

Glad to know there is no bad blood between all three. Jonas and Cyrus dated during their Disney days from June 2006 to December 2007. They briefly reconnected in 2009. However, following their breakup up -- which Cyrus called the "hardest day ever" -- she wrote "7 Things" about him.

The two have since remained friends, and have been reconnecting more thanks to their spouses. Coincidentally, Miley's husband, Liam Hemsworth, co-starred with Chopra in the rom-com Isn't It Romantic.

ET spoke with the film's cast about how their co-stars found love with former Disney Channel stars. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

