Nick Jonas is seriously the best husband ever!

The "Sucker" singer proved once again that he is head-over-heels for his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On Tuesday, the former Quantico star took to Instagram to show off her new present that her hubby gifted her, after his new single with the Jonas Brothers went straight to number one!

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤️💋," Chopra, 36, wrote alongside two photos of her and her man kissing in front of the snazzy car. Jonas is seen holding a bottle of champagne, while his lady love has her dog in her arms.

It's a good time to be Nick, who recently reunited with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas to get the band back together. Chopra, as well as her fellow Jonas sisters-in-law, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, also got to star in the fabulous Alice in Wonderland-inspired "Sucker" music video.

All last week, the Jo Bros took over TheLate Late Show, co-hosting with James Corden. The trio did a hilarious "Carpool Karaoke" segment, where they revealed that it was Nick who broke up the band in the first place and Kevin was furious with Nick after he left them. Nick even joked about his many weddings with Chopra.

See more in the video below.

