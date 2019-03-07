The Jonas Brothers are back together, and this time they have the help of James Corden.

A week after teasing their "Carpool Karaoke" segment with The Late Late Show host, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas rode along with Corden to sing their greatest hits.

The almost-15-minute video begins with Joe sitting shotgun, and Nick and Kevin in the back seats. The first track the four jammed out to was none other than "Burnin' Up," with "Year 3000" as the follow up. It also includes "Sucker," "When You Look Me In the Eyes" and "Lovebug."

During their ride together, the brothers spoke about how they did a year of therapy before reuniting to discuss why they broke up, what their roles are in the band, and what they want to accomplish together.

"I feel like we got everything out there, but there are things that we forget to talk about," says Joe, as Corden subjects the Jo Bros to a lie detector test to find out what they really think of each other.

The first question is directed to Joe. "Which brother gets on your nerves the most." The answer, "Kevin."

Corden also asks what they thought about Nick and Priyanka Chopra's multiple weddings, with Nick even admitting that he was also done with all the celebrations. "True," he said laughing. "It was when I looked at the bill."

The questions only get better as Corden asks if Nick was the reason the band broke up, who has the best voice and also asks Joe if any of his brothers' wives get on his nerves. The answer is hilarious.

The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion last week, also dropping a fabulous music video for their new single, "Sucker." The epic Alice in Wonderland-themed visual also features their significant others, Nick's wife Chopra, Joe's fiancee Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

The singers have been taking over The Late Late Show all week long.

See more of the Jonas Brothers' Late Late Show takeover in the video below.

