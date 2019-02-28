Jonas Brothers are Officially Reuniting -- First Look!

Jonas Brothers are making music again!

In a sneak peek of their upcoming week-long takeover of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas officially announce their long-awaited return to the stage since calling it quits in 2013. The brothers also revealed that their first new single in more than five years, "Sucker," will debut at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1.

In the "Carpool Karaoke" clip, Corden picks up each JoBro individually before exclaiming, "Wait. Hang on. Is what I think is happening, is it happening?"

"Yep, we're back!" they all declare in unison before breaking into one of their biggest hits, 2008's "Burnin' Up."

Apparently, fans were right when they speculated about a possible return for the boy band after the brothers reactivated their joint Instagram account in January; Nick now reveals that the reunion has been in the works for months.

"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody," Nick says. "We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back."

"We gotta dust off the cobwebs," Kevin jokes. "Here we go!"

Viewers also get a quick sneak peek at "Sucker," when Corden and the brothers start singing the fun, upbeat track that fans are sure to love.

The guys are set to sit down with Corden for a tell-all interview on Monday, where they'll discuss how the reunion came to be and what fans can expect going forward. Throughout the week, the trio will take part in sketches, songs and segments, including the premiere performance of "Sucker."

