New Jonas Brothers music is officially here!

Hours after announcing their reunion, the trio -- composed of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas -- dropped their new single titled "Sucker," as well as its accompanying music video. The track marks the band's first song in nearly six years, and it does not disappoint.

Dressed to the nines in stylish ensembles, the brothers are seen inside a luxurious mansion, with each doing their own thing in an array of rooms. When they come together to perform the track with their instruments, Joe is seen in a dapper all-black look, Kevin wears a red-and-black sequin suit, and Nick dons red pants and a matching red vest that shows off his buff arms.

The hip-shaking visual also features Nick, Joe and Kevin's significant others Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively. The ladies are elegantly and glamorously dressed as they interact with the singers and one another.

On Thursday morning, the Jo Bros announced their long-awaited return to the stage since calling it quits in 2013. They also teased their week-long takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden with a fun "Carpool Karaoke" clip.

Rumors of a reunion circulated earlier this year when the band reactivated their social media accounts and fans (naturally) went wild!

Here's to hoping that they also announce a world tour soon. For more on their reunion, watch the video above.

