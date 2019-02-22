Nick Jonas just wanted to take another look at Priyanka Chopra.

The 26-year-old musician became the latest star to try his own cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s award-winning song, “Shallow,” from the hit film A Star Is Born.

On Thursday night, Jonas took to Instagram to share his cover of the Oscar-nominated tune.

“In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song @priyankachopra,” the former boy bander captioned the clip.

In the video, Jonas gave the ballad some soulful flare, strumming his acoustic guitar.

Gaga and Cooper are currently preparing to perform the song at Sunday’s Oscars together. Cooper already performed the tune with Gaga during her Las Vegas show, Enigma, and he opened up about the performance during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I watched the video back… and I just sort of look like this idiot from Philadelphia singing with Lady Gaga… but I was like, ‘Oh, Jackson’s gone,’” he said, referencing his character. “He’s gone. I’m not gonna try to get him back. But it will be me singing [at the Oscars].”

