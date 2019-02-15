Joe Jonas is celebrating his soon-to-be wife!

The 29-year-old DNCE singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he threw fiance Sophie Turner a surprise birthday party on Valentine's Day, just before her 23rd birthday on Feb. 21.

Some of the sweet photos from the party show the Game of Thrones star, clad in a black dress, hugging and kissing Jonas, who's wearing a geometric patterned T-shirt and dark pants, as they stand in front of a large heart made up of balloons.

Other pics include Turner's surprised face as she walks into her bash, the birthday girl posing with girls dressed in red balloons and feather headpieces, and a group photo of many of the attendees doing shots.

"My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she’s the f**king best. 😍," Jonas wrote alongside the pics.

Turner got in on the Valentine's Day love too, sharing a sweet snap of her and Jonas smiling lovingly in front of a tree. In the pic, Jonas is grinning for the camera, while Turner keeps her eyes and smile focused right on her fiance.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my love," she wrote. "You make me the happiest."

The Valentine's and birthday celebrations came a couple months after Jonas gushed to ET's Keltie Knight about his upcoming wedding to Turner, just after watching his brother, Nick Jonas, tie the knot with Priyanka Chopra.

"I am [so excited]," Jonas shared. "You know, I didn't even think about it much to be honest because it was about them. This whole week, we just let the celebration be about Nick and Priyanka."

As for the newlyweds, Jonas thinks it was all meant to be.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," he said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Watch the video below for more on Jonas:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Jonas Brothers' Ski Trip Will Make You Want to Join the Family

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘Disgusted’ After Priyanka Chopra Gets Labeled a 'Scam Artist'

Sophie Turner Reveals She and Fiance Joe Jonas Wear the Same Men’s Cologne

Related Gallery