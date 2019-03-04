Jonas Brothers Documentary Is Coming to Amazon

The Jonas Brothers is giving their fans an all-access pass.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas have teamed up with Amazon Studios for a new documentary film, which promises to provide an "intimate look" at the trio's lives for Amazon Prime Video, it was announced Monday.

The timing of the new project comes just a few days after the Jonas Brothers officially reunited after six years to release their new song, "Sucker," and accompanying music video, which features their significant others Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

A premiere date for the Amazon Prime Video documentary will be announced later.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers in a joint statement Monday. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

The JoBros are going on a publicity blitz to promote "Sucker" and their return to music. They'll be taking over The Late Late Show With James Corden all this week, including a Carpool Karaoke segment, and on Friday performed a surprise concert in New York City for fans.

While promoting their new music on Elvis Duran's Z100 radio show on Friday, the brothers said that they have been figuring out what their new sound was going to be and also hinted that a full-length album will be released in the near future.

"Balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this, it's been incredible," Joe said, referencing his other music group. "His stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release."

