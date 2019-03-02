Jonas Brothers Have Surprise Concert in NYC After Announcing Reunion

The Jonas Brothers gave their fans everything they wanted: a reunion, a new song and a show!

Joe,Kevin and Nick Jonas surprised a group of excited fans when they took the stage at The Box Theater in New York City on Friday. The secret concert came the same day that the band of brothers released their new song, "Sucker," their first single in five years.

During their energetic set, the trio sang their old hits like "Burnin' Up," "S.O.S.," "Year 3000" and "That's Just the Way We Roll," as well as their new track.

"If you know, then you know 😎 @theboxnyc," the band's official Instagram wrote alongside a clip of the singers performing.

The crowd SCREAMING Burnin‘ Up last night has me shook! #JonasBrotherspic.twitter.com/5pkSJMBr0x — Jonas Brothers (@JonasThrowbacks) March 2, 2019

On Thursday, the JoBros announced their long-awaited return to the stage since calling it quits in 2013. They then dropped their fabulous Alice In Wonderland-inspired "Sucker" music video, which featured their significant others, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

While promoting their new music on Elvis Duran's Z100 radio show on Friday, the brothers said that they have been figuring out what their new sound was going to be.

"Balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this, it's been incredible," Joe said. "His stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release."

The brothers also revealed that a full album will be released in the near future.

